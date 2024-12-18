Sydney Sweeneyknown for her acting role in the hit series Euphoriasuffered a series of attacks through negative comments about her body on social networks. However, the famous woman did not decide to remain silent in the face of opinions, since she publicly showed the people who were part of the verbal attacks.

Likewise, to show that she is still focused on her professional life, she also shared her training for her next role as the boxer. Christy Martinin his new audiovisual project.

But not everything was reduced to the exposure of derogatory and fatphobic comments, since in the same way He made public the positive words of some of his fans. This reaction on the part of the celebrity went viral and the media did not take long to publish the facts. Without a doubt, an action that was applauded by his followers and other important Hollywood personalities such as Isabela Merced and Lili Reinhart.

Sydney Sweeney impresses with a groundbreaking outfit

The ‘celeb’, at 27 years old, has become one of the most recognized faces of recent generations. His style does not go unnoticed, as we have seen it on the streets of New York (USA). With a groundbreaking and avant-garde ‘total black’, with which he has silenced his ‘haters’ once again, showing a ‘lingerie bodysuit’ with lace detailsdark glasses that have given it a mysterious touch and a stuffed bag.





However, The piece that enhanced her look was the spectacular Mango brand jacket.. It is a garment with a short and straight design, leather effect, shirt collar, long sleeves, two flap pockets and the front part and interior lining. Currently, we can find the model in the store catalog at 49.99 euros (Ref: 77034789).

