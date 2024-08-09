In-car payments are rapidly gaining ground, changing the habits and especially the mobility experience of those behind the wheel. Features such as the parking app are among the connectivity offers available on multimedia platforms that can be used from the car dashboard, as indicated by the Innovative Payments Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic. A trend also supported by the fact that almost all new latest-generation cars are equipped with infotainment systems compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Car Parking Payment in Europe

How is this phenomenon evolving in Europe? Data collected by EasyPark Group, a global provider of mobile parking solutions and the first parking app to be integrated into Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, highlights a significant increase in in-car payment transactions across the continent.

The EasyPark App

EasyPark transactions for parking carried out directly from the car see Germany, Sweden and Italy in the lead. Germany climbs to first place with a 54% increase in transactions. Sweden, despite recording a 6% growth, falls to the second step of the podium*. Italy confirms its third place, with a significant increase of 45% in in-car transactions*. This result is particularly relevant considering the high average age of the Italian car fleet, which in 2023 stood at around 12.5 years**: a figure that indicates that Italian motorists are showing a growing appreciation for this innovation.