As the Year of the Wood Snake approaches in 2025, Longines presents a special edition of its Conquest Heritage model. Celebrated Chinese artist Wu Jian’an was invited to create a unique design featuring a mystical snake.

Wu’s design, titled The divine serpent presents the treasurecombines the depth of East Asian cultural heritage with contemporary artistic expression. The emblem outlines a snake with a Lingzhi mushroom in its mouth, intrinsically engraved on the case back. With its shape it creates a spiral of concentric circles, alluding to the waves that symbolize the passage of time and the continuity of life.

With its bold and creative spirit, the Conquest collection became the first Longines watch line to register its name in 1954. Celebrating the first Conquest models, the Conquest Heritage line appeals to all lovers of vintage design, effortlessly combining style classic from the 50s with modern watch technology. The new Conquest HeritageYear of the Snake pays homage to this heritage while incorporating traditional East Asian elements.

In East Asian culture, The snake symbolizes elegance, wisdom and transformation. Known for its intuition and resilience, the snake also symbolizes rebirth and encourages reflection and personal growth. The emblem of The divine serpent presents the treasure It is a desire for harmony and prosperity, while reflecting Longines’ commitment to uniting tradition and innovation. This cultural fusion underlines the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship without neglecting modern creativity.

To celebrate the year of the snake, Longines has engraved this unique design on the back of a special Conquest Heritage model limited to 2,025 pieces. The watch features a 40mm stainless steel case with an oblique screw-down caseback that is engraved with a unique snake motif, a symbol of good luck.

The domed dial in a vibrant gradient red sunny is adorned with gold indexes and hands, achieving a dazzling presentation that will be the perfect complement at celebrations and meetings for the New Year.

The Conquest Heritage Year of the Snake model is powered by an exclusive Longines caliber L888 equipped with a silicon hairspring and innovative components to offer ten times greater magnetic resistance as marked by the ISO 764 standard. This extremely precise mechanical movement offers a power reserve of up to 72 hours.

This limited edition watch, which will bring a sophisticated and elegant touch to the year of the snake, is available with a black leather strap with stainless steel heritage pin closure.