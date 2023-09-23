Víctor Sánchez del Amo is already history in Cartagena. Black history, since his catastrophic time on the Cartagonova bench will be remembered as one of the worst in the club’s history. The risky bet of Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis went completely wrong and now it is time to rectify and change the course of a season that has started very crooked. Worst impossible.

3 points out of 21, a negative balance of -6 in the average of goals for and against, a manifest inability to find solutions to the problems that have been accumulating since the beginning of the championship and a bottom position that is going to be difficult to overcome, at least in the next few days. That is the terrible legacy that the Madrid coach leaves in the club that gave him the opportunity to train after three years of unemployment.

Sánchez del Amo knew before going to bed last Friday, after the home defeat against Eibar (1-2), that his time at Efesé was over. This was made known to him by the president, Paco Belmonte, who last Monday already appeared at the first team’s training session and met with the coach. The meeting was cordial, but the Madrid native understood from that moment that losing to Eibar would mean his dismissal. And so it has been.

A brief farewell



This Saturday, the man from Madrid attended the recovery training that he had scheduled at La Manga Club, along with Giannis Kontoes and Koke Contreras, to say goodbye to those who have been his players in these first seven days. There wasn’t much to say at this point. It was a brief and correct meeting, despite the fact that many footballers had not accepted the Spaniard for a long time and were in favor of an immediate change on the bench. Several of them are heavyweights in the locker room. The training was led by Fran Xabier and Paco Imbernón, after Paco Belmonte, Manuel Sánchez Breis and Sivori spoke with the players to inform them of the next steps that the entity will take.

For now, the squad will rest this Sunday and Monday. He will return to work on Tuesday, a day when Víctor Sánchez del Amo’s replacement will presumably already be in Cartagena. The names that they handle in the sports commission of the black and white club are those of Julián Calero, formerly of Burgos and who was Lopetegui’s second in Porto and Hierro in Oviedo; Luis Miguel Ramis, who coached Tenerife until last June; Gaizka Garitano, formerly of Athletic and Eibar; and Julio Velázquez, formerly of Real Murcia, Betis, Villarreal, Alcorcón and Alavés and who last year saved Fortuna Sittard from relegation in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Julián Calero, father of the Albinegro right-back Iván Calero, was at Cartagonova last Friday, although this does not mean anything, since he usually visits the city to be with his son. His profile is not what Belmonte and Breis have sought in the eight years they have been in Cartagena. Under normal conditions he would not even be on the shortlist of candidates. But the conditions surrounding the team right now are not normal.

Gaizka Garitano and Ramis are waiting for a possible call from Valladolid, where Pezzolano is hanging by a thread. And possibly they have too high a cachet for what Cartagena can assume at the moment. Something similar happens with Julio Velázquez, a profile that Belmonte has always liked very much. He was close to coming after the dismissal of Borja Jiménez, but the club did not want to pay him what he asked for. And he opted for Luis Carrión.