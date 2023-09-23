Music is once again in mourning before the sensitive death of Ferran Gallard, a beloved, talented and supportive singer. The vocalist and founder of the group Strombers He ceased to exist at the age of 50 in Spain after a time of fighting the disease that ended his life.

The news of the death of Ferran Gallardknown for being the lead voice of the Spanish ska and reggae group Strombers, was made known by the band through their social profiles. On this sad occasion the group dedicated an endearing farewell message to their beloved founding member and vocalist where the cause of his death was revealed.

“Dear Strombers fans, we regret to inform you that Ferran Gallart, our singer, He has left us after fighting cancer. Ferran has been the soul of the Strombers that has occasionally made more than one generation enjoy themselves at numerous festivals around the country, always emitting good energy and happiness. Following his spirit, we will perpetuate his legacy and remember him as he wanted, with joy and music. Fly high Ferran. We love you!”, can be read on the social profiles of the Spanish Hindi band.

Dear founding singer of a famous ska and reggae band dies. What happened to him? / Photo: Instagram @strombersoficial

Who is Ferran Gallart and how did the Spanish ska singer die?

Ferran Gallart Salas, Recognized as the lead and charismatic voice of Strombers, he shared his passion for music with the world during his artistic career. He is originally from Cardona, Catalonia and was born on November 11, 1973 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Ferran was a fundamental pillar for the bandcontributing their talent and energy through catchy melodies and inspirational lyrics that left an indelible mark on the Spanish music scene.

Gallart was not only a talented singer, but also a passionate writer which explored creativity in various forms. In 2022, she published a children’s book titled “Gira la luna”, which received praise and admiration. His multifaceted creativity highlighted him as a complete artist who left his mark on literature and music.

Who is Ferran Gallart and what did the Spanish ska singer die of/ Photo: Instagram @strombersoficial

Also in 1998 Ferran Gallart founded the Hindi group Strombers, which has distinguished itself for its musical versatility, fusing rhythms such as ska, reggae, cumbias and sometimes even country. His dedication and determination led them to have seven independent albums and perform on numerous festival stages where Ferran always radiated energy and happiness. The band is known for songs like “Design”, “Skapate” and “No es por ti”, among others.

For some time now, Ferran Gallart has faced cancer with courage and optimism, transmitting a message of strength and positivity to his admirers. Despite the disease, which to date has not been specified in which area of ​​the body he had it, his love for music and his desire to share his art never diminished. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music, but his legacy will live on in every note and every song he performed.

As expected, the farewell messages and expressions of affection from fans on social networks have not been long in coming. Fans have expressed the sadness they feel over the death of Ferran Gallart, emphasizing that his music will continue to be remembered and appreciated.

