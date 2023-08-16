Union Berlin has managed a coup on the transfer market. The Irons commit national player Robin Gosens.

So far, Hansi Flick has done without professionals from Union Berlin, in the future the national coach will probably not be able to avoid the iron ones: The Berliners have signed Robin Gosens and thus have a German national player in their ranks for the first time. Four years after promotion to the Bundesliga, Union is preparing for its debut in the Champions League with a coup.

Gosens, who will wear number 6, is well known in the premier class, unlike his new club: The 29-year-old comes from Champions League finalists Inter Milan and is said to have signed a contract until 2028. Union, which did not publish any details, enters a new dimension with the transfer. The left wing Gosens rises with a rumored transfer fee of 13 million euros to the record entry.

The dream of the Bundesliga

“I’ve always said it’s my dream to play in Germany and the Bundesliga one day. Union’s last few years have been impressive, you could see that abroad, too,” said Gosens. He is looking forward to “the new challenge and an extraordinary and exciting season”.

The next cracker transfer could follow soon: According to Italian media reports, the Berliners are also trying to sign the Italian European champion Leonardo Bonucci (36). According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Union offered two million euros for the veteran who was sorted out at Juventus. There is also said to be interest in striker Kevin Volland (AS Monaco).







Breakthrough at Atalanta Bergamo

Gosens, who was born in Emmerich, also knows his way around Italy, he has only played for Inter since 2022, before that he had made his breakthrough in five years at Atalanta Bergamo. After youth stations in Germany, he matured into a professional in the Netherlands. For Germany he brings it to 16 international matches and two goals.

At Union, Gosens also wants to recommend himself for the home EM next year. He was on the pitch in the last DFB defeats against Poland and Colombia in mid-June, and further nominations are expected.

Oliver Ruhnert should also like that. The Berlin squad planner had recently repeatedly criticized the lack of consideration of his players in the DFB teams. “It seems to me that Union has no lobby at the DFB,” said Ruhnert.

A few weeks later, the 51-year-old followed suit and questioned the performance principle under Flick and his coaching team. In particular, the non-consideration of top performers Rani Khedira and Robin Knoche rankled Ruhnert. Flick defended himself against the criticism with clear words.

The waves could smooth out in the future. Gosens plays an integral part in Flick’s planning, and Khedira and Knoche can also recommend themselves on the biggest stage in the Champions League. After fourth place in the table last season, the Berliners are represented in the premier class for the first time. The euphoria in Köpenick is huge, all 40,000 season tickets for the three Champions League home games in the Olympic Stadium were sold out within one day.