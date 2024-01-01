Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/01/2024 – 17:26

The Sergipe Military Fire Department continues to search for more victims in the rubble of a residential building that collapsed, killing three people in Aracaju, in the state of Sergipe, this Sunday (31). Firefighters have been working on the rubble of part of a building, located in the Santo Antônio neighborhood, for over 34 hours.

Work continues because the Fire Department believes that more people may be trapped in the rubble. “According to the survey we carried out, there is a possibility that three people are missing and we continue to search for these victims”, informed the Colonel of the Fire Department, Fábio Cardoso.

Related news:

The military's preliminary investigation indicates that part of the building collapsed after an explosion caused by a leak in a gas cylinder. In addition to the three confirmed deaths, 14 people were injured.

According to firefighters, the building was irregular. “It was a multifamily unit, which is similar to a condominium, and should have undergone approval and inspection to receive a certificate of regularity,” he highlighted.

See also Terrorists about to be released from prison: Union warns of "ticking time bombs" Firefighters search for more victims of building collapse in Aracaju – Ascom Emsurb/Disclosure

Security

Today, Aracaju city hall reported that it is providing support to the victims. “Throughout the night, teams worked to ensure the safety of the site, which has an unstable structure with a risk of collapse. The searches continued in the morning with sniffer dogs, and we will continue to remove rubble and provide assistance to families”, explained Silvio Prado, municipal secretary of Social Defense and Citizenship.

Three families were moved to a public shelter and the city hall says it is carrying out a survey to guarantee the payment of social rent for those who need it, in addition to providing vehicles to transport people and belongings.

*With information from the city hall of Aracaju (SE).