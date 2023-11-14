The European Commission received early this Tuesday from the Government the amnesty bill registered the day before by the PSOE in Congress, as well as the request to hold a meeting between the Community and Spanish Executives to explain its details.

This has been confirmed to Europa Press by community sources who specify that among the documents received there is no explanation of the Government’s position regarding the rule negotiated by the PSOE with Junts and ERC to achieve the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

Before it was revealed that the law had been sent to the community authorities, the spokesperson for the Commission for legal affairs, Christian Wigand, stated in a press conference that they were waiting to receive all the information requested by letter from the Commissioner for Justice. Didier Reynders, to the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, to examine its scope.

As recalled by the spokesperson, Bolaños responded to the commissioner’s request by assuring that once the bill was presented the Spanish authorities would offer detailed information to the Commission, specifically to its vice president responsible for the rule of law, Vera Jourova, and to the commissioner. Reynders.

“Once we receive the information we will examine it in due time,” added Wigand, to insist that Brussels will not comment on the rule until it formally knows its content. So far, the European Commission has insisted that this is a national matter that must be resolved internally, “within the constitutional framework.”

The Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, confirmed in the press conference after the Council of Ministers the sending of the bill to Brussels, emphasizing that with this they fulfill their commitment made last week in response to the letter that Reynders sent.

Then, Rodríguez stressed, “we could not give any answer about the specification of the legal text” because it had not yet been presented but since this procedure was already completed yesterday “we are delighted” to be able to transfer the content to the European institutions.