FC Barcelona is not living anywhere near its best moment, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure internally and this leads the club to work with little comfort in order to achieve the desired results. Today those from Barcelona are third in LaLiga and first in their Champions League group, surely being aware that in Europe they are playing for first place in their group against Porto.
More news about the transfer market
Xavi and his team are clear that there is a lot to improve in the short term and it is expected that after the FIFA date the Blaugrana will be able to rebuild their pace of the season. At the same time, the board is working on putting together the squad for the near future, and with the exception of Vitor Roque, it seems that there are no options to sign people this winter, but the summer can be nurtured and one of the names that most Barça’s favorite is that of Nico Williams, who still has options to arrive as a free agent.
The agent of the 21-year-old winger confirmed in the last few hours that, contrary to what the rumors claim, his client has not signed a renewal agreement with Athletic Club, which is why, except for surprise, everything indicates that the minor Williams will arrive in January with options to negotiate his future as a free agent. In Barcelona they are clear that they will put an offer on the player’s table, since he meets everything that Xavi is looking for in one extreme, in addition to the fact that he would arrive for free, reports from the newspaper Sport.
