Izvestia: militants in Ingushetia tried to escape from a window using tied sheets

In the Ingush Karabulak, militants who were blocked by FSB special forces in one of the houses tried to escape through the window. About it report “News”.

The publication's correspondent claims that the criminals tied up sheets and tried to climb down from the fourth floor of the building. The attempt to escape ended in failure.

On March 2, a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was introduced in Karabulak. The militants, who were planning terrorist crimes, opened fire on law enforcement officers when trying to arrest them. Residents of houses adjacent to the emergency area were evacuated.