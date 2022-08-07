Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny got together in the movie “Bullet Train”, a film with important names in the industry that it means the cinema debut for the urban music artist.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, real name of the rapper, also acted in productions for television, such as the series “narcs” from Netflix. However, she had never shown her talent on the big screen, until now.

“It seemed to me something different from what I had seen before, different from other job opportunities I had had and it goes with me, right? It was something out of the normal line, something different, something fresh,” the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter told the newspaper El Heraldo de México.

How did Bad Bunny feel working with Brad Pitt?

The ‘Bad Rabbit’ said, in an exclusive interview with the “Ventaneando” program, that before expanding his career into the world of acting he felt pressure, but once he got to the recording sets, everything began to flow.

“I ended up enjoying it. I did not feel any kind of pressure (…). When I was there and I saw how everything was happening, it was all a matter of enjoying myself and giving my best”, assured the Grammy winner.

Regarding Brad Pitt, the singer only has good words. “At all times he took me by the hand, step by step,” he explained. In addition, he pointed out how important it was to have a Hollywood star like Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband on the set.

“He knows this inside out and has the experience to be able to work with a rookie like me and make him look like a star,” Bad Bunny said.

What advice did Brad Pitt give Bad Bunny?

As part of the film’s promotional tour, the cast performed on the morning show “Good morning, America.” Here, the rapper delved into the pressure of fame and how it’s affecting him emotionally.

“As you get bigger (as an artist), people expect bigger things. So, I try not to feel that pressure, but it’s impossible because my name is everywhere.” revealed the Puerto Rican.

Due to this comment, Brad Pitt recalled that “this was the 90s” for him and did not hesitate to give Bad Bunny advice based on his experience: “I learned that you just have to keep doing things without paying attention to anything from the outside; and it doesn’t change the result, you just enjoy your life more”.

What did Bad Bunny say about “Bullet Train”?

This Tuesday, August 2, the figures that are part of “Bullet Train” went through the red carpet wearing their best outfits for this gala. Bad Bunny was one of them who stole the attention of the media and, in conversation with “At home with Telemundo”, the interpreter of “Andrea” expressed how she felt in the recordings with Brad Pitt.

“ Incredible. The experience of working on something new in my life was very good. Working with Brad Pitt was super brutal, he made me feel brutal at all times. I am enjoying all this that is something new for me ”, he said very excited.

What did critics say about “Bullet Train”?