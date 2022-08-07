U.S. prepares to take ‘extraordinary’ measures to free basketball player Greiner

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States is ready to take “extraordinary” measures to free basketball player Brittney Griner, who is in Russian custody. Her words lead RIA News.

She noted that a “substantial” proposal had been made to the Russian authorities, and the US administration was determined to continue the intergovernmental discussion of the problem of prisoners.

As for Brittney Greiner, we’re going to take extraordinary measures… to get her back home. We have put a substantial proposal on the table. We intend to continue this intergovernmental dialogue Karine Jean-Pierre White House official

According to Jean-Pierre, the US administration believes that in order to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners between the US and Russia, one should not “negotiate publicly.”

We want her to come home. The President made it clear Karine Jean-Pierre White House official

prisoner exchange

In July, CNN, citing sources, reported that the US administration was offering Russia to exchange businessman Viktor Bout for the Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, an idea supported by President Joe Biden.

According to sources, such a proposal was sent to Moscow in July. However, they did not elaborate on its details. According to them, the further development of events depends on Russia.

Later, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, said that the US authorities were urging Russia to accept the prisoner exchange offer already made by Washington to Moscow, they did not want to discuss the details publicly.

According to him, Washington and Moscow “are working diligently at the intergovernmental level” on this issue.

drug smuggling

On August 4, the Khimki court found American basketball player Brittney Griner guilty of drug smuggling. As judge Anna Sotnikova said, the American was found guilty under Article 228 (“Illegal acquisition, possession of drugs)” and 229 (“Smuggling of drugs in a significant amount”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The verdict will be announced later.

Greiner was detained on February 17 at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport. Several vapes containing banned cannabis oil were found in her luggage. After that, the athlete was taken into custody.

The case of Brittney Greiner caused a huge public outcry in the United States: many came to the defense of the athlete. Even Biden supported the girl, handing her a letter.