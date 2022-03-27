Dubai (Union)

The victory of the horse “Country Grammer” in the Dubai World Cup, after taking second place in the Saudi Cup for the first category, which amounted to $ 20 million in his first participation nearly nine months ago, while some horses may bounce off such Great effort, but the champion took another big step forward last Saturday, under the leadership of famed European jockey Frankie Dettori.

Winstar ranch bought Tonalist’s son and mare, Arabian Song, for $110,000 from Lyn’s End auction, when it was sold in Keeneland to horses in January 2021, after the death of the original owner, Paul Bomba Jr., after the Country Grammer won the Gold Cup race in Hollywood 2,000m in his second start under Bob Baffert, and Zidane and Commonwealth Racing joined as partners for his race this year.

The win, which came just two days after four of Baffert’s horses were sent to other trainers so they could earn Kentucky Derby qualification points, is Bob Baffert and Frankie Dettori’s fourth Dubai World Cup Class One victory.

The “Country Grammer”, winner of five out of 10 races, collected profits of more than 10.8 million dollars (40 million dirhams), and is considered the fourth among six fillies of the mare “Arabian Song”, a half-brother of the horse “Joevel Cadence”, the winner of the third category race. Scott and Debbie Pierce raised him in Kentucky.

The 5-year-old Country Grammer is descended from Tonalist, son of Tabet, and a Seattle slaw, with a rating of 119 lbs and a beating of 124 rated horses.

The future plans of the multi-race winner of the first category upon his return to the United States are unclear and complicated, due to the 90-day suspension that coach Bob Baffert is facing, due to the positive betamethasone doping test of the Medina Spirit.