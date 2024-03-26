Through social networks, a woman who bought a pizza in the costco chain from the United States showed that within the frozen product a strange ingredient also arrivedundisclosed, that caused an unpleasant reaction. The user described the situation as “unacceptable.”

Known for the pizzas it sells in its stores or in food courts, Costco also offers the possibility of purchasing frozen products to bake in the comfort of your home. But not All customers who take these pizzas have the same experienceand the woman behind the TikTok account @nuss91 is a clear example.

In a recent publication, the user showed the unpleasant episode she faced when observing that, Mixed between the strands of cheese, thin strips of gray and brown appeared. which sparked an immediate reaction. After tagging the company in the video, the woman wrote: “Absolutely disgusting.”

With the publication, the woman provoked curiosity among users on the social network by not reveal exactly what the strange element that arrived inside the Costco pizza packaging was aboutin a video that went viral on TikTok and generated wide repercussions.

The reaction in the comments to the unpleasant ingredient in the US woman's pizza

From the publication of @nuss91 came the reaction of other users of the social network who were surprised. When asked by one person what the object was, the woman replied: “It looks like a mouse's tail! None of us wanted to open the package to see what it was.“.

Another user suggested that it could be a red pepper, for which he received a strong denial from the TikToker. Most people hinted that it was an ingredient from another pizza that snuck into their order, like anchovies or a poorly handled vegetable. Despite speculation, the famous chain did not issue a response when consulted by the media.