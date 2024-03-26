The beloved actor Ron Harper He died on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at age 91. This was confirmed by his daughter Nicole Longeuay to The Hollywood Reporter. Harper was found dead in his home in Los Angeles, California. This sad news has shocked the actor's fans and the film industry, who still remember him for his role in the 1974 series 'Planet of the Apes', as astronaut Alan Virdon.

Notably Ron Harper He has participated in many other film productions, such as 'Pearl Harbor', 'The Wild Season', 'The Odd Couple II', among others. However, his role as astronaut Alan Virdon catapulted him to fame in hollywood. We invite you to read this note about all the details of Ron Harper's death.

Who was Ron Harper?

Ron Harper born in Turtle Creek on January 12, 1936. He stood out as an American film and television actor. Additionally, his professional training includes Princeton University and Harvard Law School; However, his true passion was acting. After his service in the Navy, he began his acting career on Broadway with the play 'Sweet Bird of Youth' in 1959, in addition to being a disciple of the renowned Paul Newman.

“I kept saying to myself, 'Should I spend my good education on being an actor?' And that little voice inside me said things like 'Why do you want to belong to the Harvard community? Be an actor. Starving is fun.' And just like that fool that all actors must be, I listened to that clumsy voice inside me,” was one of his old statements to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor has roles in television series such as 'Planet of the Apes' from 1974, 'Land of the Lost' and 'Generations'. In cinema, he participated in films such as 'Below Utopia' in 1997, 'The Odd Couple II' in 1998, 'Freedom Strike' in 1998, 'Glass Trap' in 2005 and 'The Poughkeepsie Tapes' in 2007.

After acting in 'Pearl Harbor' with Ben Affleck and Alec BaldwinHarper continued her acting career with television films such as 'Uncorked' in 2009 and 'Hannah's Kidnapping', which was released in 2015 and marked his last work in his filmography as an actor.

What did Ron Harper die from?

According to his daughter Nicole Longeuaywho informed The Hollywood Reporter, The death of Ron Harper was due to natural causes at the age of 91 at his residence, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The actor was also recognized for his work on television series such as '87th Precinct' and 'The Jean Arthur Show', and soap operas such as 'Where The Heart Is' and 'Love of Life'.

Ron Harper passed away at age 91. Photo: capture from The Hollywood Reporter

