Superior Celtics in game-2. Terrible evening for the 76ers, the only positive note is the return of the Cameroonian. In the night between Friday and Saturday race 3

The Celtics get back up. Boston grinds Philadelphia, which also found Embiid again, in game-2, dominating 121-87 and tying the series at 1-1. At the Garden, Coach Mazzulla’s team raises the level of intensity, attacks the opponents, prevails in energy plays. She wants success more, desperate after the knockout in Game 1, and she gets it easily. Dragged by Smart’s ferocity, Brown’s physicality, a hailstorm of triples, 20, and don’t say it’s out of season, in May. The right time, if anything, on an NBA parquet. Race 3 is scheduled in Philadelphia on Friday, during the Italian night (1.30).

Smart: words and deeds — The director had "touched it softly" with the statements that emerged before the match: "In attack with Mazzulla we have a couple of predetermined games, for the rest we rely on field readings…". Well, it doesn't "sound" very well. Not quite like an induction for a playoff rookie head coach. But then on parquet Smart was sensational. That green hair was everywhere, a blob of color on the series' palette. He also played on the pain, when after the blow to the side suffered in Race 1 this time Embiid rolled on top of him forcing him to hold onto his right shoulder. Which will have to be monitored: he is vital for the Celtics.

Embiid returns — It didn’t go badly, all things considered. 15 points in 27′ of use, above all 5 blocked shots in the first half, the only one in which there was a game. He appeared recovered, above all, even if the 13-day break then presented him with the bill. Fresh from his appointment, on his first outing as MVP of the season, he hurt his right knee in Game 3 of the previous round, against the Brooklyn Nets. He can only improve physically, his recovery is the only good news of the evening for Philly.

Harden and Tatum not received — The 76ers' first defeat in the 2023 playoffs is one that makes noise. An epochal refresher. Harden is its emblem. After 45 points scored in a superb Game 1, it looks like another. He systematically dodges in defense and doesn't score a triple to pay off in attack (0/6). But the bad shooting night (2/14, 12 points overall) can happen, that attitude in one's own half doesn't. Tatum does even worse. He closes with only 7 points shooting 1/7 from the field and committing 4 premature fouls. He was back from a disastrous last quarter in Game 1. They are key players that their respective teams will have to recover in the best possible way for the next challenge. Whoever succeeds becomes the favorite of Race 3.

The match — 28-22 Boston after the first quarter of the game. Smart with a “train” for the 10-4 partial for the Garden masters to close the period. 13 points for Brown, who attacks the iron like a madman. Embiid with 6 points: ok even if embarrassed by the voluminous right knee protection. Brogdon as usual brings instant points off the bench, Maxey is a counterattack in the making every single time he has the ball, Horford’s triple is worth 50-38 Boston. The Celtics are more reactive and then when they enter the triples they win, this is the moral of the season. 57-49 at halftime. Fabulous first half by Smart with 13 points, Maxey with the same “booty” keeps his players in the game. Philly is just 1/13 as triple…

Green monologue — Brown shows his entire offensive repertoire at the start of the second half: dunk, triple, back-to-basket basket. Griffa him the extension of the greens: 73-55. Despite Tatum committing the fourth foul with a shot to the face of Barba. Smart comes back bruised in his right shoulder even if the match is already in the safe. Even 92-63 with White who suddenly looks like the reincarnation of Wade. Finished. By technical knockout. The last quarter is a runway of those in green. A fabulous Brogdon signs the triple for 100 points with still 10′ to play. 76ers without defense on the field and as an attitude: unforgivable.

Boston: Brown 25 (6/11, 3/6, 4/4 tl), Brogdon 23, Smart/White 15. Rebounds: Horford/Tatum/R. Williams 7. Assist: Brown/R. Williams/G.Williams 4.

Philadelphia: Harris 16 (5/7, 2/5), Embiid 15, Maxey 13. Rebounds: Harden 10. Assists: Harden 4.

May 4, 2023 (change May 4, 2023 | 07:26)

