Ice hockey: Despite Draisaitl four-pack: Oilers start the quarterfinals with a loss
Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl was unable to prevent the Edmonton Oilers from getting off to a bad start in the NHL play-off quarterfinals with a historic gala. The man from Cologne scored four goals at the start with the Vegas Golden Knights, but his team lost 4:6. The best-of-seven series continues on Saturday in Las Vegas, with game three taking place in Edmonton on Monday.
Draisaitl hit his first four-pack in his 44th playoff game, and his previous postseason record came on May 7, 2017 with three goals against the Anaheim Ducks. The 27-year-old put the Oilers ahead in the second minute on Wednesday evening and equalized the game with two more goals after a temporary 3-1 draw. The interim connection to 4:5 in the final third was not enough.
With eleven goals in seven play-off games, Draisaitl extended his lead in the scorers’ list, and with 15 points he also regained first place in the scorer’s ranking. The German national player had set a personal best in the main round with 128 points. With the best main round since the glory days of club legend Gretzky, Draisaitl and Co. raised the expectations of the fans.
In the first round, Edmonton had prevailed 4-2 in the series against the Los Angeles Kings. Last year, the Oilers lost to eventual champions Colorado Avalanche in the semifinals.
Basketball: Boston Celtics equal series against the Philadelphia 76ers
The Boston Celtics equalized 1-1 in the series in the conference semifinals of the North American basketball professional league NBA. The team around star player Jayson Tatum clearly won 121:87 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday (local time).
The Celtics also got over a poor evening by Tatum with only seven 7 points, who was forced to play less aggressively after his fourth foul in the middle of the third quarter. With Jaylen Brown (25 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (23), Boston nonetheless provided the two best pitchers of the game. Philadelphia’s MVP of the season Joel Embiid started offensively with 15 points on his return from a knee injury.
Both teams will continue on Saturday night when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics for game three.
