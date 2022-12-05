The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said that first of all it is necessary to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, and then for Russia. This was announced on Tuesday, December 6, the agency Agence France-Presse.

It is noted that during a speech at the forum of the Paris Institute of Jacques Delors, Borrell said that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved in accordance with all norms of international law by providing security guarantees primarily to Kyiv.

“Concerning [гарантий безопасности] for Russia, we will talk about this later,” the President of the European Parliament emphasized.

Moreover, Borrell clarified that the more destruction Ukraine undergoes, the higher its chances of joining the European Union.

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine is through negotiations.

On December 3, the French leader stressed that the future security architecture in Europe would have to include guarantees for Russia. In his opinion, after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the countries of the West will have to discuss the question of how to satisfy the need of each of the parties for security.

Prior to that, on December 1, Macron announced plans to speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

The Kremlin, in turn, noted that Putin’s plans do not yet have a conversation with the French leader.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.