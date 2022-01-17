While the whole world of four wheels shifts its attention towards electrification and more specifically the pure electric, BMW decides to go against the grain announcing the development of a new generation of internal combustion engines. To be precise, these are new six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel power units: it will be “Cutting-edge engines needed for a few years to effectively reduce CO2 emissions in the global car sector “explained BMW development director Frank Weber.

“This is why we are working on a new generation of engines: petrol, diesel, six-cylinder, eight-cylinder – added to the microphones of Auto Motor und Sport – With the six-cylinder engine alone, we are reducing CO2 emissions more massively than we have been with a generational change. To reconcile the emissions requirements on the one hand and the performance requirements on the other, we looked at the entire cycle and found a promising approach. The overall reduction of CO2 will be crucial in the fight against climate change, regardless of whether it is achieved through the use of more advanced thermal engines or electric propulsion systems ”. According to the German company’s development director, the new generation of engines will have something completely new in the head. “Our goal is to always offer vehicles that are sustainable, innovative and efficient, regardless of the type of engine”concluded Weber.