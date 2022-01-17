Turkey The imprisonment of a Turkish human rights activist continued, despite the expiration of the Council of Europe deadline

The Council of Europe had given Turkey until Wednesday either to release Kavala or to give a valid explanation as to why he is still being held.

Turkish human rights activist Osman Kavalan, 64, imprisonment was extended by court order on Monday. The case is due to resume on 21 February. Kavala has been in prison in Turkey without a sentence since 2017.

The Council of Europe had given Turkey until Wednesday either to release Kavala or to give a valid explanation as to why he is still being held.

After Wednesday, the Council may refer the matter back to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The ECHR has previously outlined that the purpose of imprisonment has been to silence Kavala.

According to the administration, Kavala had links to anti-government protests in 2013 and a failed coup attempt in 2016. Kavala has denied the allegations.

In October, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to expel the ambassadors of Finland and nine other countries after they demanded the release of Kavala in a joint statement.