Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/21/2023 – 22:04

Ukrainian leader warns congressmen that if Washington suspends aid shipments, Ukraine will lose the war. Conservatives view continued support with skepticism, while the White House announces a new shipment of weapons. The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, was received this Thursday (21/09) by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in Washington, where he also met with authorities and political leaders, with the aim of ensuring continued American support for his country in the fight against the war of aggression waged by Russia.

Before the meeting with Biden, the Ukrainian leader was received in the American Congress in a more discreet manner than on the occasion of his previous visit, in December last year, when he gave a historic speech in the Senate and was applauded by parliamentarians.

This time, he was the target of questions about the use of resources sent by the US to Ukraine in the last 19 months, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country.

Democrats and Republicans, in general, are in favor of maintaining American support for Kiev.

However, some of the parliamentarians from the most right wing of the Republican Party started to defend the end of sending aid, after Congress had already approved more than 100 billion dollars (R$ 493.6 billion) that were allocated to the Ukrainian government, including 43.9 billion in armaments.

“No more blank checks to Zelensky”

The most conservative say that the money sent to Ukraine could be invested in the security of American borders, and have expressed concern about what they see as the slowness of Kiev’s counteroffensive to recover territory seized by the Russians, in addition to the recent corruption scandals that have shaken confidence in the Ukrainian government.

Zelensky, however, warned congressmen that Ukraine could be defeated in the war if financial aid to the country is stopped, and reinforced the need for his troops to obtain new missile and anti-aircraft defense systems.

Republicans’ doubts were fueled by statements from former President Donald Trump, who publicly opposed sending new shipments of money to Kiev. Trump has even expressed his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions.

A portion of Republican congressmen joined the former president’s speech. Senator Roger Marshal stated that Congress “should no longer give Zelenski blank checks”. Another six senators released a letter asking for “enough” to sending aid.

However, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has been trying to keep his party united around support for Ukraine, said American assistance “is not an act of charity. It is an investment in our own interests.”

Zelenski was also received by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, where he laid a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

Biden ensures continuity of support

Zekenski found a more favorable atmosphere at the White House, when he was received with his wife, Olena Zelenska, by the American president and the first lady, Jill Biden. At the meeting, the Ukrainian received guarantees of continued US aid to Ukraine.

“The American people want us to do everything we can to make sure the world is with you,” President Biden told Zelenski. “That’s our biggest goal.”

The American recently sent a request to Congress for the release of 24 billion dollars (R$118.4 billion) for Kiev. “We support a just and lasting peace, in which there must be respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he said.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by the United States to combat Russian terror,” said Zelenski alongside Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, also thanking Congress for the “great support” received.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he is confident there will be strong support for continued funding for the Ukrainian government despite political divisions in Washington.

Reinforcement of military aid to Kiev

Sullivan, however, frustrated Ukrainians by claiming that Biden rejected sending ATACMS long-range missile systems capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 300 kilometers.

On the other hand, the American president said he had approved a $325 million military aid package, which includes ammunition for the Himars rocket launchers, as well as anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense systems.

Biden also said that next week Ukrainian troops will receive the first wave of American M1 Abrams tanks, which were announced in January.

This week, Zelensky asked in a speech to the UN General Assembly that the world remain firm alongside Ukraine against what he called Russian “genocide”. He met with several leaders on the sidelines of the event in New York, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

rc(AP, AFP)