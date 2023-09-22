Argentine Economy Minister “uses” the deputy with a supposed pact between them to “survive” in power, says the candidate

Although Javier Milei won the primaries of Argentina’s presidential elections, the country’s former Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, who is also running in the election, minimized his rival’s potential in the election. For her, the Kirchnerism of Economy Minister Sergio Massa should be her main campaign target.

In addition to having won the primaries, held on August 13, with 30.4% of the votes, against 21.4% for Massa and 17% for Bullrich, Milei leads the polls of voting intentions. It records percentages ranging from 31.1% to 35% of the electorate’s preference.

Bullrich interprets that Massa “uses” I agreed with a supposed pact between them, rejected by the candidate. She stated that Kirchnerism is trying to infiltrate the deputy’s movement to “survive” in the power.

“Peronism has always acted the same way. When they see that there is something that can compete with them, they buy it, put it inside, offer what they don’t have”, he argued to journalists on Thursday (September 21, 2023).

Suspicions of a pact came to light with Milei’s support for the tax changes promoted by the Minister of Economy on the eve of the elections, scheduled for October 22nd.

“It seems to me more like Milei’s naivety than a pact made in the shadows”, said Bullrich in a previous interview with Rivadavia Radio.

“The disorder that Kirchnerism generated broke society. That’s where we have to point out the change. Then some want to change [essa desordem] with a person [Milei] which, from our point of view, has no attributes for this”, concluded Bullrich to journalists, on Thursday (September 21).

The former minister also described Milei as “irresponsible” for supporting Massa. “If you vote to reduce taxes, without reducing spending, you are giving Massa a political tool. You’re at the well and you pick up the shovel [para continuar cavando].”