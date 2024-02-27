The lack of American assistance to the Kyiv regime could lead to catastrophic consequences. US President Joe Biden announced this on Tuesday, February 27, during a meeting with congressional leaders.

“The consequences of inaction for Ukraine are becoming more deadly every day,” he said.

According to him, he plans to discuss with legislators measures to prevent interruptions in funding for the government, the deadline for allocating funds for the work of which ends in March.

Biden also said that he held talks with some US partners in the G7.

Earlier, on February 19, The Hill reported that members of the US House of Representatives – Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Jared Golden – called on congressmen to support the alternative bill they had developed to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. They also proposed reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” program to combat illegal migration.

On February 13, the US Senate approved aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the amount of $95 billion. At the same time, The Guardian noted that the project has little chance of passing approval in the House of Representatives, as Speaker Mike Johnson criticized it for the lack of provisions to stop the record flow of migrants in border with Mexico, put forward by the Republicans.

Prior to this, on February 4, the upper house of the American Parliament presented a document that suggested that about $60 billion would be allocated to Ukraine, $14.1 billion to Israel, and another $20.2 billion to strengthen the border with Mexico due to the serious problem with the high number of illegal migrants .

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.