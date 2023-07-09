The White House said the visit was aimed “to further strengthen the close relationship between our two countries“.

Biden will visit the British government headquarters in Downing Street on Monday for a meeting with Sunak, their fifth meeting in several months and only one month after the two agreed in Washington on the “Atlantic Declaration” and work together on advanced technology, clean energy and important minerals..

Sunak’s spokesman said their discussions would likely include the upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine.

“As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever,” Sunak said in a statement issued by his office on Saturday.“.

Sunak went a long way in repairing relations with Biden after they cooled during the rule of his predecessors Boris Johnson and Les Trass due to their tough stance on the post-Brexit agreement and Johnson’s close relations with former US President Donald Trump..

For Biden, the highlight of the trip will be his meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle, west of London, where the late King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth, hosted former US President Barack Obama in 2016 and former Trump in 2018..

The president and king are due to discuss climate issues, a topic that Charles, 74, has championed for more than five decades..

After the meeting, Biden and Sunak leave Britain and head to Lithuania, where they will join the rest of the NATO leaders at the NATO summit. After that, Biden is expected to travel to Helsinki to meet the leaders of the Nordic countries.