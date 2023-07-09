The journalist Luis Martín Sánchez.

He had been missing since Wednesday and three days later his body was found in a small town on the outskirts of Tepic, the capital of Nayarit. Luis Martín Sánchez was the correspondent for the day in the Mexican Pacific State. When his wife reported her disappearance, she added that her computer, cell phone and a hard drive were also missing from her house, according to local press reports. With Martín, four journalists have been murdered so far this year, prolonging the murderous path against informers in Mexico, one of the deadliest countries for the press.

Martín’s body was found early in the morning inside a plastic bag, handcuffed and with a message stuck in his chest with a knife, according to sources close to the journalist. The pattern repeated so many times by organized crime groups. Nayarit, in the middle of the Pacific corridor and neighbor of Sinaloa, to the north, and Jalisco, to the south, drags a dark recent past of violence and connections of political power with the mafias. Former prosecutor Edgar Veytia, known as El Diablo, is serving a sentence in the US for drug trafficking. While the former governor of Nayarit Roberto Sandoval Castañeda is imprisoned for corruption.

The journalist’s wife reported him missing on Wednesday night. Sánchez had returned to his home after a family trip and after an initial confirmation that he had arrived home safely, they lost track of him around 9:00 p.m. The complaint also detailed that the following day, Thursday, her daughter had been contacted by unknown individuals who claimed to have a message for her father.

From 2000 to 2022, 157 journalists have been murdered in Mexico for carrying out their work, according to the counts of the organization Article 19. Only last year there were 17, the deadliest on record. For the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Mexico is the deadliest country in the world for the press. Jan-Albert Hootsen, a representative of CPJ, explained to this newspaper last year that Mexico is the only nation where the levels of lethal violence against journalists have not changed, but have been maintained with the different governments. “Violence is a constant. And the conclusion after three years of the López Obrador government is that not only has he not been able to solve the dozens of murders of journalists, defenders and activists, but he has done very little to prevent them.

This year 2023 there are already four. At the end of May, Marco Aurelio Ramírez, 69, was shot while getting out of his car in Puebla. Earlier, Abisaí Pérez Romero, a journalist and environmental activist from Hidalgo, who collaborated with the Son Politikón-FM radio program, was assassinated on February 12. On May 11, Gerardo Torres Rentería lost his life after being shot in Acapulco. He was a correspondent at the international agency Reuters and in TV Aztec.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country