Russian doctor Olisa Savelyeva announced that taking copper and zinc together can lead to serious side effects, according to RT.
In an interview with the newspaper “Izvestia”, the doctor indicated that vitamins and mineral elements are necessary for the body in order for all its systems and organs to function normally. But it is best to avoid certain nutritional supplements together.
For example, it is not recommended to take magnesium and calcium together. Because eating them together as food supplements, although they play an important role in the body, impedes their absorption in the intestine, which prevents the body from obtaining their benefits.
And she adds, it is also not recommended to take copper and zinc supplements together.
And she says in this regard: “Copper is responsible for the production of red blood cells and bone health. Zinc contributes to strengthening the immune system, wound healing and cell growth. But eating them together can cause digestive disorders and serious side effects.”
The doctor warns against taking calcium and iron together. Because eating them together reduces iron absorption by 50 percent. The same thing happens when taking iron preparations with foods rich in calcium. Therefore, it is better to take iron preparations and foods that contain a good percentage of it with vitamin C, because this increases the absorption of iron in the intestine. It is also not recommended to combine iron with green tea because the latter contains a high percentage of tanning substances that prevent iron absorption, which may lead to iron deficiency anemia, which appears in the form of fatigue, shortness of breath and pale skin.
It is not recommended to take vitamin C with vitamin B12, she adds.
She says: “Vitamin С contributes to strengthening the immune system, while vitamin В12 is necessary for the production of red blood cells. However, large doses of vitamin С improve the absorption of vitamin В12, which often leads to its accumulation in the body. The side effects of taking them together are headache, dizziness, and even damage to the kidneys. “.
The doctor points out that it is not recommended to take vitamins D, E and K together, because although they are necessary for bone health, reducing inflammation and improving the blood clotting process, when taking large doses of them together, they can interact with each other, which may become a cause of bleeding.
Finally, to avoid these complications, it is recommended to consult a doctor before taking vitamins and mineral elements.
