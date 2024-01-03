This Tuesday it was known that Gabriela Guillén had given birth to her first child, the seventh for Bertín Osborne, on December 31, the same date she was due. Three days later, an exclusive from the singer was published in the magazine ¡Hola! in which he makes it clear that he does not plan to “act” as the baby's father. A decision that, in his words, he made clear to the little boy's mother, with whom he had a “short-term” relationship.

«I have decided that I do not want to be a father. “I'm not going to be a father,” says the presenter, who clarifies how he experienced his relationship with Gabriela. “I had a short relationship with her and, one day, she told me that she was expecting a child,” he recalls. It was then that Bertín presented him with “two options” in which he assured her that she “would be helping in either of the two.” However, he affirms that from the beginning he was clear that “it is not my turn to be a father again. “I'm not going to be a father.”

Regarding the businesswoman's final decision to continue with her motherhood, she makes it clear: “It is her responsibility.” “She has made a decision that is absolutely reasonable and that I applaud, and for which there is no problem on my part,” she notes. What's more, in the interview she only has good words for her ex, of whom she assures that “she has rejected any help” on her part, which is why she regrets that there are those who label her as “interested” ». «Gabriela is a great girl, she is a great person. Very attractive, very hardworking. Very decent. I can only speak well of her,” he insists.

Of course, first of all he wants to clarify the affiliation of the newborn. “Evidently we will have to do some tests,” he maintains, although he points out that “it is not a question of distrust” but because he believes that it is “justice for everyone around me.” In this sense, he maintains that, if his paternity is confirmed, he will take responsibility for what is appropriate. «I am a responsible guy and I will help and take care of whatever I have to take care of. That's all. “There is nothing more to tell.”

Bertín remembers that he has a lot of family, children and grandchildren to whom he feels he must, in some way, “ratify” that the baby that Gabriela Guillén just had is, indeed, his. Otherwise, it would be “irresponsible,” he adds.

In any case, the new mother, who has not spoken at the moment, has already conveyed that she does not plan for her son to bear the surname of Bertín, and has also set a condition for carrying out the paternity test: that it be carried out at the Toxicological Institute to ensure impartiality.

The tears of Fabiola Martínez



Since the news of Gabriela's pregnancy became known last summer, eyes were also placed on Bertín's eldest daughters: Alejandra, Eugenia and Claudia. After the birth of the little one, reporters also wanted to know his opinion about the happy event. While Alejandra was silent in response, Eugenia did congratulate her new mother: “I hope everything went very well and I congratulate her.”

This Christmas, Eugenia had a meeting with her father's ex-wife, Fabiola Martínez, which Semana magazine reported exclusively on. In the photographs you can see the Venezuelan with a nostalgic air with Bertín's second daughter, even bursting into tears at some point, which shows that 2023 has not been her best year.

Although the model always projects an image of strength and tries to show her best smile, all the events in which she has been involved due to the controversies surrounding her ex-husband, with whom she has two children, seem to have taken their toll. in her.