Dhe life in Munich is expensive, 25 percent more expensive than the German average if you include housing costs. This puts the city at the top nationwide. This not only poses problems for low-income families, but also increasingly for those from the middle class.

Hundreds of families whose children have a daycare place at commercial daycare centers are currently under particular pressure – and not because they want special care or support, but because they simply have not been able to find a place at other facilities.