Hezbollah has been exchanging fire on an almost daily basis with Israel across the southern border of Lebanon since October 8, that is, the day after the bloody attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel and the resulting continued Israeli response with land, air and sea attacks on the Gaza Strip.

A temporary truce between Hamas and Israel for a week in late November allowed the exchange of hostages and prisoners and the cessation of clashes across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hamas is currently studying a new proposal that Israel agreed to during talks with mediators in Paris last week in order to reach an agreement to suspend fighting for 40 days, which would be the first extended cessation of the war that has been going on for five months.

One of the sources close to Hezbollah said, “The moment Hamas announces its approval of the truce, and the moment the truce is announced, Hezbollah will adhere to the truce and will stop its operations in the south immediately, as happened the previous time.”

But the two sources said that if Israel continues to bomb Lebanon, Hezbollah will not hesitate to continue fighting.

Hezbollah's media office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said earlier this month that his group's attacks on Israel will not end until the Israeli “aggression” on Gaza ends.

Hezbollah is one of several groups allied with Iran in the Middle East that have entered the fray since the start of the Gaza war, waging campaigns that it says are aimed at supporting Palestinians who are being subjected to Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The armed Houthi movement in Yemen attacks ships in the Red Sea, prompting the United States to respond by launching attacks on them. Iraqi groups backed by Iran also opened fire on American forces at bases in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan. A drone attack late last month in northeastern Jordan killed three American soldiers, prompting the United States to respond by launching air strikes.

No talks before ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli air and missile strikes on Lebanon killed approximately 200 Hezbollah fighters and approximately 50 civilians. The attacks on Israel from Lebanon resulted in the deaths of 12 Israeli soldiers and six civilians.

Tens of thousands of people were displaced on both sides of the border.

Foreign envoys are seeking a diplomatic solution that would put an end to the fighting, reflecting concern about continued escalation.

This month, France submitted a written proposal to Beirut aimed at ending hostilities. The proposal included negotiations to settle a border dispute between Lebanon and Israel and the withdrawal of Hezbollah's elite unit forces to a distance of 10 kilometers from the border.

Hezbollah, which has great influence in Lebanon, insists that it will not discuss any arrangements in southern Lebanon until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is agreed upon. The two sources told Reuters that this position has not changed.

The first source said that Hezbollah had previously said that it would not be possible to hold talks with the group until after the ceasefire in Gaza, and it adhered to this position.

While most of the hostilities were limited to the border area, Israeli warplanes bombed the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon yesterday, Monday, in their deepest attacks inside Lebanon since the outbreak of the current conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant indicated last Sunday that Israel plans to escalate its attacks on Hezbollah if a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

He said that the goal is to ensure Hezbollah's withdrawal from the border region, whether through a diplomatic agreement or by force.