

01/08/2025



Updated at 1:36 p.m.





This Wednesday, January 8, the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey was held. The vast majority of round of 32 duels were played during the Three Kings weekend, but there were still the clashes between Real Madrid and Valencia, against Deportiva Minera and Eldense, given that both teams played the match corresponding to Friday the 3rd. The 12th day of LaLiga 24-25 was postponed due to the serious effects of DANA in the Valencian Community at the end of last October.

Once it was confirmed that both Madridistas and Valencianistas passed their round of 32 qualifiers, the Luis Aragonés room at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation in Madrid, hosted the draw for the round of 16 this Wednesday. final in which Real Betis, after eliminating SD Huesca last Saturday in El Alcoraz thanks to the great goal from Isco Alarcón (0-1), has learned that it will face to FC Barcelona for a place in the quarterfinals of the Cup. The tie, which will be played in a single match, will be played at the Montjuic stadium.

The schedules for the round of 16 of the cup competition have not yet been set (they will be official in the next few hours, at the latest tomorrow, Thursday morning), but it is known that the eight matches will be played between the 14th and the 16th. January, that is, next week. As a novelty this season, starting from the round of 16 there will be a video refereeing system in the cup tournament, in all matches, whether the local teams are from the First or Second division or the First or Second RFEF.