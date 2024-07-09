There has not yet been official confirmation that Embracer Group will permanently close Piranha Bytes at the end of June, but the rumors are far from reassuring, with reports suggesting that work on a game in development has ended and all employees will be laid off.

Two ex-Piranha Bytes Björn Pankratz and Jennifer Pankratz, who in the Gothic and Elex studios held the roles of scriptwriter and game designer and creative director respectively, they founded a new development studio: Pithead Studio .

Return to independence

I wonder if the Pankratz will attract any ex-colleagues at this point. Their goal is to “develop awesome and engaging indie games” with their new startup, Pithead, born just a few days ago, on July 4, 2024.

Neither developer has said a word about Piranha Bytes and the situation at their old studio, but the fact that they left and started a new venture speaks volumes about the situation, considering that Björn was among the team’s key members.

Of course still there is no word on what they are developing. Meanwhile, they’ve renamed their YouTube page to match their new venture and uploaded a five-minute video detailing the team’s future, explaining that their new studio’s name was inspired by the mine shafts near their home.

In their first video they also explained that Every Monday they will answer fans’ questions and will provide updates on ongoing projects. To ask questions, please use the channel comments.