Investindustrialthe venture capital manager of the Italian Bonomi family, has acquired a majority stake in Eurovetrocapleading integrator of cosmetic packaging. The operation has been formalized through Luxury Cosmetic Solutions Investmentsa company linked to the third fund of growth of the manager.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Trezzano sul Naviglio (Milan, Italy), Eurovetrocap is dedicated to the development, finishing and distribution of glass, plastic and aluminum packaging for the skin care, makeup and pharmaceutical markets.

Currently, the company produces more than 280 million units per year and serves more than 3,000 customers in more than 90 countries. Its turnover amounts to more than 120 million euros and it has 140 employees.

The founders of the transalpine group, the Cattaneo familywill retain a minority stake and its management team will remain in the company.

Virospack Boost

Luxury Cosmetic Solutions Investments also owns Virospacka Catalan company specialized in the manufacture of eyedroppers for brands such as Estée Lauder, Clarins and Natural Bissé. The firm purchased 51% of the company in September 2023.

The combination of sales forces between Eurovetrocap and Virospack will improve market reach, according to Investindustrial, deepening relationships with both large beauty groups and independent brands.

Additionally, the association will open cross-selling and joint product development opportunities such as pumps, molded glass and mold manufacturing, in which Eurovetrocap has technical expertise.

Last year, the Bonomi manager announced the purchase of the Catalan company Delta Tecnicspecialized in the production of masterbatches customized color and additive solutions for a variety of industries, including the cable sector.