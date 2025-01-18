The lack of supply, the growth of the private sector and the law threaten to leave thousands of FP students without internships

The accounts simply don’t work. Vocational training is skyrocketing in general, the private sector is growing without brakes and this year the law requires first-year students to also do internships. There is no room for everyone, it is a matter of numbers. For (at least) the second consecutive year, vocational training students from different parts of the country report that they have already been told that they will not have places to carry out their mandatory internships. Without them they cannot advance or complete their studies. Without internships, there is no degree.

The situation exploded last year in the Community of Madrid, where hundreds of public students found themselves without a place to complete their training, displaced by their private colleagues. According to those affected, private centers were paying up to 500 euros for places, a maneuver against which public centers could not compete. The situation occurred above all in studies in the health sector (the hospitals and centers they can go to are finite, and these training cycles are very much on the rise), but this year it is spreading to other sectors and communities.

In Asturias, hundreds of students have manifested to protest because there are no companies for them, as reported by the regional press. The students denounce that the Government of the Principality did not sign the necessary agreements to provide places for all the students who need them. After the protests, the Government Council gave the green light this Friday to the new model agreement between educational centers and companies that, according to a note from the Executive, “will make it possible for vocational training students to stay in work centers. Once the model is approved, each center supported by public funds will now sign the corresponding agreements with companies, so that people enrolled in vocational training cycles and specialization courses can complete their practical training. Government sources maintain that the counselor, Lydia Espina, guaranteed yesterday that there will be practices for everyone.





Madrid is on its way to repeating what happened last year. “Last Thursday we found out that there will not be places for everyone,” says Soraya, who is studying the higher degree of Clinical and Biomedical Laboratory Technician at the IES Villaverde, in Madrid. “Of the 27 of us in class, 15 do not have a place. We don’t know what’s going to happen, we’ve been searching [plazas] on our own since December and nothing. Us and our tutors,” he adds.

Soraya, a first-year student, is on her way to suffering from the provision of the new vocational training law that requires all students to do more internships. The total number of hours in companies rises from the almost 400 in total that were being done in the standard vocational training modality (the Dual, a minority, has more) to 500. Those hundred long ones that are earned must be done in 1st grade, but not It’s turning out to be easy. This young woman made a complaint video on TikTok and the responses were filled with young people from all over the country saying that they are in the same situation. “And some of those who have been offered a place are more than 100 kilometers from their homes,” he says.

“You could see it coming,” says Beatriz Borrás, a representative of Más Madrid in the Madrid Assembly. “They gave the communities two years to plan how to expand the places, but it seems they have not finished doing it and this is happening in all the autonomies, especially in Madrid,” he explains.

Coral Latorre, general secretary of the Students’ Union, confirms that they are receiving complaints from Asturias, Catalonia or Castilla y León, in addition to Madrid. “It already happened last year. January arrives and students find that there are not enough internships for everyone. The option they are given is to wait until next year. That is to say: extend the cycle to a third year,” he laments.





In those is Sofía, a 2nd year student of Pathological Anatomy and Cytodiagnosis. “One day the tutor came into class and told us that there were six places for internships,” he says. There are 50 in both groups. “The tutors have been walking around public hospitals asking for internships, but they have only been able to get them in Villalba (50 kilometers from Madrid, where the center is located). They are going personally because it is not made easy for them,” he says. Like Soraya, she is outraged.

The Ministry of Education has explained to this newspaper that “it is informing and advising the management teams of public vocational training centers to guarantee compliance with the new state regulations”, without going into more details. The department directed by Emilio Viciana also regrets the imposition of internships on first-year students, “a requirement of the central government that the Community of Madrid has been denouncing for months, since it forces students who still do not have sufficient knowledge to do internships. take advantage of them.”

More practices, same places

Luis García Domínguez, director of the IES Puerta Bonita in Madrid and president of the Association of FPEmpresa Centers, explains that “the concern exists”, but that the situation is not yet definitive. “Now is when the tutors at the centers are beginning to receive the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the practices. At the end of January or beginning of February we will know how it goes,” he says. But he does admit that there may be problems with the incorporation of 1st year students. “If last year there were X places for everyone and this year the first ones arrive…” leaves the phrase hanging in the air.

“The dimension of all this will be seen later,” agrees Coral Latorre, from the Student Union, which announces protests. “We are promoting different actions. We are coordinating all this discomfort. We are receiving complaints from dozens of institutes. Last year in Madrid there were more than thirty in this situation.” And the students took to the streets.

Beatriz Borras, from Más Madrid, remembers that the situation was finally resolved “by putting them in like sardines in a can, where 20 fit, they put 40 in,” a specific solution that “does not attack the root problem.” “Education reached an agreement with Sermas to expedite the issue with health workers, but in the institutes they are giving them very few places. It is more than last year, but still insufficient,” he explains.

Luis García recalls that although the law now requires that part of the internship be done in 1st year, it also contemplates that if the system does not have the capacity to offer places for everyone, they will move to 2nd year. It should only be in exceptional cases, but we are on track for these to be common for a while. Furthermore, he warns, this will generate perhaps a bigger problem in the future. “If 1st year students cannot do the internship, they will have to complete 500 hours in 2nd year. And it is complex to organize a course with 500 hours of practice. It means taking away an entire school month from that second year,” he warns.

García declares himself optimistic, although he concedes that “the first and second years are going to be difficult,” and believes that it would be necessary for the Government to incentivize companies so that they open up to welcoming students. “We have asked the central administration to provide aid (fees, taxes, discounts…) for the companies that collaborate with the internships,” he says, and argues that it has already been done in the past. “When the training cycle model appeared in the mid-90s, companies were given 456 euros per student for the three months that these internships lasted,” he recalls.