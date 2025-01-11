Firmly and smoothly, this incorruptible Barça advances, winner of its fifteen league games, unapproachable for the rest of its rivals and also for Levante Badalona, ​​a team that operates in the middle of the table and that, like so many others, has been beaten. from the Johan Cruyff stadium (6-0).

There was hardly any debate this Saturday, as there has hardly been in the fourteen previous meetings. In this F League, Barça plays against itself and its events are carried out in style, with goals and spectacle to the delight of the fans and, also, of the presidency, in need of applause in these times of uncertainty, confusion and unease in Barça dispatches: 18 goals have been scored by Barça in their last three league games.

Levante Badalona lasted just ten minutes with a clean sheet, which is how long it took Vicky López to score the first goal.

From there, an open bar and the match became an attack and a goal, a Barça monologue that usually leads to an ordeal for any opposing team.

In the center of the field, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmatí played, who scored the second in the 24th minute, and from then on Levante Badalona assumed that there would be no turning back.

Ewa Pajor scored the third before the break and, after the break, Rolfö scored the fourth; Salma Paralluelo, the fifth, and Kika Nazareth, the sixth.

At the Dani Jarque Sports City, Espanyol suffered its first defeat in its last five league games. They fell to Athletic Club (1-2) in a duel between classics, damaged by a post and a shot by Arola Aparicio who had not seen the net when he went in, both times in the final stretch.

Athletic almost always had the initiative, especially during the first half, closed with the 0-1 score after Laia Ballesté’s own goal, and not so much later, when Lice Chamorro and Lucía Vallejo entered the field and, above all, when Arola Aparicio appears, very little present in the first period.

It was going to be she herself who scored the tie in the 66th minute, in Espanyol’s best moments, eight minutes before Pinedo put Athletic back ahead, now definitively.

The setback has interrupted the ascending line of Sara Monforte’s team, for now installed in the middle of the table, with eight points clear of the relegation zone.