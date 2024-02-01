by VALERIO BARRETTA
Hamilton-Ferrari, here we go
All that is missing is the official communication from Mercedes and Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton's sensational move to the Maranello Scuderia. According to what was announced by the British colleague of Sky Sports UK, and as we previously reported, team principal Toto Wolff informed Mercedes employees that Hamilton will no longer be their driver starting from the 2025 season.
This is the tweet from Sky Sports UK.
According to what was reported by British colleagues, the meeting between Wolff and the employees lasted about ten minutes, the time to announce Sir Lewis' departure towards Maranello.
At this point, a completely unexpected market scenario opens up up until a few days, regarding the Mercedes seat for 2025. Despite a contract valid for the entire 2025 season, Hamilton has evidently exploited an exit clause to play his cards in title-key in the way he deems best possible.
