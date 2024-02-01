by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Ferrari, here we go

All that is missing is the official communication from Mercedes and Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton's sensational move to the Maranello Scuderia. According to what was announced by the British colleague of Sky Sports UK, and as we previously reported, team principal Toto Wolff informed Mercedes employees that Hamilton will no longer be their driver starting from the 2025 season.

This is the tweet from Sky Sports UK.

Mercedes employees in Brackley have been told that Lewis Hamilton will be leaving at the end of the 2024 season 🏎️ The seven-time world champion will join Ferrari for the 2025 season 👇 pic.twitter.com/oGJ8kK7Vt7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 1, 2024

According to what was reported by British colleagues, the meeting between Wolff and the employees lasted about ten minutes, the time to announce Sir Lewis' departure towards Maranello.

At this point, a completely unexpected market scenario opens up up until a few days, regarding the Mercedes seat for 2025. Despite a contract valid for the entire 2025 season, Hamilton has evidently exploited an exit clause to play his cards in title-key in the way he deems best possible.