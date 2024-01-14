A seven-year-old boy set fire to a shopping center in Kyiv

The cause of the fire in one of the shopping and entertainment centers in Kyiv was a deliberate arson committed by a seven-year-old boy. This was stated by the city police, reports TASS.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials did not provide the name of the point. At the same time, on January 13, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko spoke about a fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center, which is located in the Solomensky district of the city.

“The police, in collaboration with the security service of the shopping center, determined that the fire was the result of a deliberate arson committed by a seven-year-old boy, a visitor to the amusement park,” the police said in a Facebook post. (banned in Russia; owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

The Kyiv police emphasized that the parents and the child were invited to testify.

Earlier it was reported that a third grade student started an arson on the territory of the military registration and enlistment office in Vladivostok. He failed to escape from law enforcement officers; the boy was detained.