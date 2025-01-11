Miguel Ángel Gallardo wins the primaries and consolidates his leadership at the head of the Extremaduran PSOE

The president of the Badajoz Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, won this Saturday the PSOE primaries of Extremadura by obtaining 62.61% of the votes compared to 36.12% for the first vice president of the Cáceres Provincial Council, Esther Gutiérrez , and will continue as general secretary of the Extremaduran socialists.

A total of 9,403 militants were called to vote on this voting day, in which there was a participation of 73.59% compared to 77.49% in the previous ones, held in March 2024.

More than 9,200 Extremaduran socialists elect their leader ten months after the last primaries

As detailed by the Secretary of Organization, Manuel Borrego, the current Secretary General has managed to add 4,140 votes, while the candidate Esther Gutiérrez has obtained the support of 2,388 votes, with 97% counted.