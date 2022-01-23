Soporific football game that ends up falling on the side of the Catalans after ninety minutes hardly worse.
That step forward that was observed against Real Madrid and during sections of the match against Athletic Club seems to have completely disappeared again. A team like Alavés that allows you to easily reach the front was the perfect rival for Barça to show that it had improved in the rhythm of the ball’s movement in the final meters. Nothing is further from reality.
The summary of the match is simple. A first half that stood out for something was the lack of chances, and a second half in which first Luuk De Jong and second Joselu sent two dangerous plays to limbo. The clash was a clear example of what a fair 0-0 is, but a well-prepared play between Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres ended with a very important goal for Barça signed by Frenkie De Jong.
The points are excellent news for Barcelona that sees how it stays at the gates of the Champions positions.
The team has to start winning games by default and avoid by all means those silly draws that have accompanied the culé team so much throughout this campaign.
It has always been emphasized at can Barça that one of the fundamental principles of the club is that it is not only important to win, because how you win is practically as important as the victory itself. Today is not a day to brag about that.
It would be convenient for Barça if this goal allowed Frenkie De Jong to regain his self-confidence, as no one doubts that he is a player who has records and quality within the reach of very few, but his lack of confidence is preventing him unleash its full potential.
