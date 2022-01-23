Disney + update your catalog a February 2022, with various new introductions in terms of movies and TV series for subscribers to the service, available over the next month.

There are no new big-caliber introductions regarding the classic Disney and Marvel blockbusters, such as the arrival of Eternals seen in January, but there are still several titles of great interest between feature films and various television series.

Among these we find Pam & Tommy from February 2, 2022, mini-series based on the famous case of the sex tape of celebrities Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, The King’s Man: The Origins, or the story of the origins of the first independent intelligence agency and The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s recent film with a star-studded cast.

Movie