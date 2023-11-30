Focus Entertainment and the developers of Don’t Nod have announced the Collector’s Edition Of Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenan edition sold to 199.99 euros clearly designed for collectors and which among the various extras includes a modular statuette depicting the two protagonists, Rosso and Antea.
As we can see in the trailer below, this edition includes a 128-page artbook, a replica of the two rings worn by the protagonists, the Wanderer Set DLC and the game in physical version for PS5 / Xbox Series
The highlight, however, is represented by the aforementioned modular figurine. 24cm high, the sculpture depicts Altea and Rosso and offers the possibility of transforming it into two separate statuettes, one for each protagonist. Additionally, you can choose between two different sets of hands, depending on your preferred pose.
If you are interested, you can purchase the Collector’s Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on the official Focus Entertainment store at this address. Let’s summarize the contents in detail:
- A figurine of Rosso and Antea: a removable 24cm figurine with interchangeable hands.
- The official steelbook of the game.
- The art of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a 128-page artbook in English illustrated by the talented team at DON’T NOD.
- Two purifier rings (one from Rosso and one from Antea): equipped with two adjustable laces that allow them to be worn as necklaces and a leather case with a purifier rune in which to store them. This product is a replica and should not be worn.
- Play Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on a platform of your choice. Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series PC pre-orders include a digital version of the game as a download code on Steam.
- The Wanderer Set DLC, includes “The Wanderer” outfit and “The Cortador and Ascua” weapon skins for Red.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden arrives in early 2024
Before leaving you, we remind you that Banishers: Ghost of New Eden will be available starting from February 13, 2024on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
If you want to know more about this promising action RPG created by Don’t Nod, the studio behind Life is Strange and Remember Me, we suggest you read our review and watch the panoramic trailer presented in September.
