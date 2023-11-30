Focus Entertainment and the developers of Don’t Nod have announced the Collector’s Edition Of Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenan edition sold to 199.99 euros clearly designed for collectors and which among the various extras includes a modular statuette depicting the two protagonists, Rosso and Antea.

As we can see in the trailer below, this edition includes a 128-page artbook, a replica of the two rings worn by the protagonists, the Wanderer Set DLC and the game in physical version for PS5 / Xbox Series

The highlight, however, is represented by the aforementioned modular figurine. 24cm high, the sculpture depicts Altea and Rosso and offers the possibility of transforming it into two separate statuettes, one for each protagonist. Additionally, you can choose between two different sets of hands, depending on your preferred pose.

If you are interested, you can purchase the Collector’s Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on the official Focus Entertainment store at this address. Let’s summarize the contents in detail: