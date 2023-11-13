A large green area of ​​7,000 square meters in front of the monastery of Santa Ana and Santa Magdalena of the Poor Clare sisters will complete section three of the central ring, whose accessory works must be fully completed by the end of the month. This was told to LA VERDAD by the Councilor for Development, Rosa Medina, who explained that this garden area will have dirt paths for walking, delimited with curbs, and that in the coming days trees will be planted and benches and streetlights will be installed. There will also be free surface to place recreational games.

This is the last large work area of ​​the accesses to section three of the ring road, where important connections have been made to install large concrete pipes that serve the Community of Irrigators of Lorca, the Hydrographic Confederation of the The Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla is now safe. This has forced Santa Clara Avenue to be closed to traffic for months, although it is planned to pave and paint the road signs on the road in the coming days for its final opening next week.

The road gardens occupy an area of ​​13,000 square meters, where 500 trees will be planted

The councilor clarified that section three of the ring road, with a route of only 730 meters of road, will have a total of 13,000 square meters of garden areas with half a thousand trees. Although the largest area will be the one located in front of the Clarisas, the gardens are also distributed at other points, one of them where the picnic areas are located next to the Ramón y Cajal avenue, which has a large pedestrian space and a parking lot with capacity for a hundred vehicles. In addition, a parking area has been set up on Tomás Arderíus Street. This section of the ring road, whose four lanes are already in service, has a budget of 9.1 million euros, of which 7.7 have been financed by the Autonomous Community and the rest by the City Council.

No lighting or traffic lights



Section one of the ring road, 1.5 kilometers long, which was inaugurated last Wednesday by the president of the Region, Fernando López Miras, does not have electricity in more than half of its route. The streetlights and traffic lights do not work from the Churra bridge road to the new roundabout on the RM-340 highway, including the new underpass under the railway platform. Sources from the Ministry of Development reported that the problem will be solved today. The accesses to the roundabout of the new road with the La Vía road and the Pina road have also remained closed, where ditches have been opened to carry out the electrical networks.