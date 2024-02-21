Expectation grows as the release date of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', the new live-action adaptation of Netflix, based on the beloved animated series. Fans of the original series and new viewers are on the edge of their seats, waiting to relive the epic adventure of Aang and his friends. This version promises to bring a new dimension to the story, without losing the essence that captured hearts around the world.

With a production that has generated enthusiasm and speculation, the series seeks not only to recreate the magical world of the Fire Nation, the Earth Kingdom, the Water Tribe and the Air Nomads, but also to delve deeper into the characters and their journeys. . As the countdown to the premiere winds down, details about the plot, cast, and technical innovations behind the series become clearer.

Trailer for the live-action series of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

When is 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' released?

The date marked on the calendar for The grand premiere of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' on Netflix is ​​February 22, 2024. This new adaptation has generated great expectations among its loyal fan base and new followers interested in immersing themselves in its rich narrative and complex universe.

What time does 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' premiere?

Following the custom of Netflix, the series is expected to be available starting at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. However, the time of availability may vary depending on the viewer's geographic location. Therefore, fans will have to adjust their watches according to their respective time zones so as not to miss a single moment of the premiere.

Mexico – 2:00 AM

Colombia – 3:00 AM

Peru – 3:00 AM

Chile – 5:00 AM

Argentina – 5:00 AM

What is the plot of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

The live-action series reimagines the story of young Aang, the last airbender and the Avatar destined to unite the four nations and restore harmony to the world. Accompanied by Katara, Sokka and later Toph, Aang embarks on an epic journey to stop the war unleashed by the Fire Nation and face his destiny as the Avatar.

Who stars in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

The cast of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' includes talented actors who bring the beloved characters to life: Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Each actor has been chosen for their ability to embody the essence of their characters, promising a faithful and moving interpretation of the original story.

Netflix will premiere on Thursday, February 22, a new live-action series of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

