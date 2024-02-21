This Sunday, February 25, a new edition of the Argentine soccer Superclásico will be held. River Plate and Boca Juniors face each other in a match corresponding to date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup, in a match that begins at 5 p.m. at the Monumental stadium and can be seen on TV through ESPN Premium and TNT Sports
Precisely in this article we will focus on the Boca Juniors players who best knew how to play these types of matches, whether in the “monumental” or in the “Bombonera, in 90 minutes we review the 10 Boca players who knew how to play best the superclassic.
The player with the most titles in the history of Boca Juniors (17) played 12 official matches, of which he won five, drew four and lost three. Battaglia is a legendary figure in the history of Boca Juniors, remembered for his dedication, leadership and contribution to the team's success, including his outstanding performance in the Superclásicos against River Plate.
He is one of the few players to break the 30 superclásico barrier against River, in total he played 31. Pernía played an important role in achieving several titles for Boca Juniors, including the First Division championship in 1970 and the Argentine Cup in 1969 and 1970. His ability to score and his precision in crossing made him a leading right back in Argentine football at that time.
Tevez always showed a brave and committed attitude in the Superclásicos. His dedication on the field and his ability to lead the team were fundamental to motivating his teammates and facing the challenges that he presented each game against River Plate.
Apache experienced classics through tournaments and local cups, through international championships and also friendlies. There were 24, in which he scored 4 goals, with memories of all kinds. The last one was the semifinal of the Professional League Cup, where he scored a header (1-1 draw) and then Xeneize won on penalties (he converted his own).
Emerging from the quarry, “Chapa” Suñé won championships and took over the captain's belt of Boca Juniors. There he disputed 31 Superclassics against River Plate, and he scored the memorable goal against River in the final of Nacional 76. He died in 2019, at the age of 72.
Fanatic fan of the Xeneize, Mouzo fulfilled his dream of emerging and debuting from the club's youth team and in addition to being one of the institution's greatest idols. Against River Plate he faced 35 times and always left my soul. a specialist
One who played the superclásico from both places. This legendary Argentine soccer goalkeeper played 38 Superclassics with the particularity that he did with both shirts. In River he occupied the goal between 1964 and 1968 and in Boca, from 1976 to 1989. He always stood out.
With 37 Superclásicos played between 1960 and 1972, Silvio Marzolini is the Boca footballer who faced River the most times (14 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses). In 1969 he had the pleasure of going around the Monumental wearing the Blue and Gold.
River is the rival that Riquelme faced the most times: there were 20 games, with nine wins (seven draws and four losses), and he scored four goals. The “Topo Gigio”, the shot at Yepes, the free kick goal against Barovero are examples of Román's magic against the classic rival.
The “Titan”, owner of a movie life. Boca's all-time top scorer gave many joys to the Xeneize people, including against the classic rival, whom he faced 20 times and scored on 9 occasions, including the “muletazo” in 2000 when he was coming back from a tough injury, due to the return of the quarterfinals of that Libertadores.
Paulo Valentim is the one who scored the most goals against River (10) playing for Boca. The Brazilian was part of the team that won the Argentine First Division Championship twice: in 1962 and 1964. His scoring contributions and his ability on the field were fundamental to the team's success in those years.
#Boca #Juniors #footballers #knew #play #Superclásicos #Ranked
Leave a Reply