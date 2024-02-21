🔙 On a day like today but in 1973, Vicente Pernía debuted with the Boca shirt. The former right marker played 268 games, scored 10 goals and won 6 titles (including Libertadores 1977 and 1978 and Intercontinental 1977). He arrived from Estudiantes. pic.twitter.com/LiIJSESx5O — Rincón Bostero (@RinconDeBoca) March 4, 2022

Apache experienced classics through tournaments and local cups, through international championships and also friendlies. There were 24, in which he scored 4 goals, with memories of all kinds. The last one was the semifinal of the Professional League Cup, where he scored a header (1-1 draw) and then Xeneize won on penalties (he converted his own).

RUBÉN SUNÉ, THE GREAT CAPTAIN. The legendary “Chapa” Suñé poses for El Gráfico with his hands on the helm. A Boca fan, he was their captain in the Inferiores and Primera. Under him the club, in the 70s, won everything. Today he has the statue of him. https://t.co/zvEqFuCzl4 pic.twitter.com/7JAk6muv04 — The Graphic (@elgraficoweb) January 25, 2018

, 🤩✨ This was the presentation of the statue of the idol who defended the most matches in the team's shirt. #Mouth. “Mouzo heart, Mouzo heart” 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/sV5X1LVifU — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) January 31, 2023

#HistoryXeneize | 45 years since our first wedding! Led by Toto Lorenzo, in the legendary Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Boca defeated Cruzeiro by penalty shootout with Hugo Gatti as the hero. 🏆💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/HDwYsX1Xim — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) September 14, 2022

Silvio Marzolini died at the age of 79. Considered the best left back in the history of Argentine soccer, he was an idol in Boca (he played 408 games and won 7 titles, 6 as a player and one as coach). With the National Team he went to 2 World Cups (62 and 66). Goodbye to a hero of the fields. pic.twitter.com/zsjHQIKGik — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 17, 2020