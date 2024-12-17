Two more names join the list of contestants for the third edition of GH Duo. These are those of Aurah Ruiz and Manuel Cortés. The Canarian and the Sevillian will be companions of the already confirmed Marieta Díaz, as this newspaper reported exclusively, and Ana Herminia.

The participation of Jesé Rodríguez’s wife has been advanced in exclusive by The Televisero. The young woman would return to the world of realities after having competed in Survivors 2024 and in GH VIP 6.

Furthermore, according to the aforementioned media, Aurah Ruiz could be Ana Herminia’s partner within GH Duo. Both they had a confrontation related to the wedding of the second and Ángel Cristo Jr., with whom the Canarian also had some problems in Honduras. Therefore, in the reality of Telecinco will be able to iron out those rough edges.

On the other hand, the magazine Ten Minutes has been in charge of announcing the participation of Manuel Cortés in the program. Raquel Bollo’s son only has participated in Survivors 2023, hence GH Duo It would be his second television contest.

Other names that resonate to enter the list of contestants of GH Duo are those of Maica Benedictoformer contestant of GH 2024advanced by The Plural, José María Almoguerason of Carmen Borrego, published by Yoteleand Gabriela Guillén, also known exclusively for Ten Minutes. Although, for the moment, only those of Marieta and Ana Herminia are confirmed by the network.