Ilia Topuria He is already studying with his team what his return will be for the first part of the year 2025. The UFC featherweight champion, who successfully defended his world title against Max Holloway last October, declared his intention to go up to a higher weight division, lightweight, but it could be that the largest mixed martial arts league had other plans for him: defend his belt again against Alexander Volkanovski in April.

What does seem clear is that the fight that Topuria requested in early 2024, that of Conor McGregor, is further away than ever, since the Irish UFC superstar spends more time partying than on the training mats. Of course, El Matador, on more than one occasion, has spoken about the achievements made inside the octagon by The Notorious, declaring his respect for them, although he has always criticized that outside of competition “he is not an example of anything.” .

Furthermore, during his visit to Jordi Wild’s podcast, ‘The Wild Project’, a long time ago, Topuria recapitulated the moment they crossed paths at the fighters’ hotel during a Fight Week several years ago. «It gave me a super bad vibe. Analyzing people as human beings, I can’t give an opinion, I don’t know what it is like as a human being. Maybe he is an excellent person and I had a completely different perception of his energy than what he is. The feeling he gave me was an aura of hell, of not wanting to be close to him.», noted Topuria in the podcast at the time.

The reality is that both have refused to confront each other in recent times. Topuria believes that McGregor “is already a retired fighter” and it is not worth wasting time in trying a media fight, while the Irishman has set his sights on making a super fight in the boxing world against the ‘youtuber’ Logan Paul .









The first to come out to calm the rumors was McGregor. “The rumors of a fight with ‘Topurio’ are false,” he said. «I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the octagon,” said the man from Dublin.