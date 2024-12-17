‘Second Prize’ is out of the Oscar race, where two Spanish short films and the OST of ‘The Room Next Door’ remain

The American Film Academy has announced the short list for some of the next edition’s Oscars, which does not include ‘Second Prize’, the film by Isaki Lacuesta that Spain chose to compete for best international film. Yes, the French film ‘Emilia Pérez’, starring the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón, is in this shortlist.

Yes, there is a Spanish presence in other awards. The soundtrack of ‘The Room Next Door’, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, and two short films have made the cut. Paris 70 and The Great Work are among the 15 short films that are still ahead in the race for the statuette. The first is directed by Dani Freixas and stars Luisa Gavasa and Alain Hernández. The second is the work of Álex Lora.

For its part, the soundtrack of Almodóvar’s film, the first he directed in English, is among the 20 films that have made the cut. The person responsible for the music of The Room Next Door is Alberto Iglesias, a regular in the films of the director from La Mancha, who has been nominated four times for the Oscars, the last in 2021 for ‘Madres paralleles’.

The Academy published this Tuesday the so-called ‘short list’ for 10 of the Oscars that will be awarded next year. This preselection confirms the good forecasts of ‘Emilia Pérez’ for the awards season in the US. A few days ago, 10 nominations were announced at the Golden Globes, making it one of the films with the most nominations for these awards. Regarding the information published this Tuesday of the Oscar race, the film starring Gascón is currently opting to be nominated for Best International Film, Best Makeup and Costumes, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (with two candidates) and Better Sound.

The main awards such as Direction, Actor, Actress or Best Film are left out of these cuts. The final selection will be known on January 17