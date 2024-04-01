During a Ramadan evening that brought me together with one of the distinguished imams, I learned from him about the efforts made by the “Muslim Council of Elders” during the month of Ramadan through its platforms on social networks, which are followed by millions, especially since they include an elite group of trustworthy scholars who present an honorable and civilized model of true Islam, and objectively raise issues. Religious matters and topics of interest to Muslims in a manner consistent with the times through a series of programs, including the “Imam al-Tayyib” program, presented by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and President of the “Muslim Council of Elders,” in which His Eminence explains linking interpretations of the meanings of the Most Beautiful Names of God to the events of contemporary life, etc. The world is witnessing at the present time of crises, disasters, wars and conflicts, and how to take wisdom from these events, and alongside it is the program “Human Values ​​with the Wise”, which proposes values ​​such as equality, identity, citizenship, tolerance, respect and cooperation, those stipulated in the Document on Human Fraternity, and the importance of those values. In people's lives to enhance security, stability and peace and build cohesive societies.

Perhaps what is most pleasing is that the “Muslim Council of Elders” focused its attention on the youth group in order to protect them from being drawn into deceptive slogans, even those promoted by religious merchants. Through the “Humanitarian Stories with Youth” program, the Council discusses stories and situations about the values ​​of brotherhood that inspire young people to bring about positive change in their communities. As part of this program, Abu Dhabi last month hosted the second phase of the program, in which students from 11 prestigious universities from around the world participated. The participating students discussed the challenges and examined the obstacles facing spreading and promoting the concepts and values ​​of human brotherhood on campus.

Not only that, the Council was keen to send a group of religious missions to a number of countries to commemorate the nights of the month of Ramadan and spread moderation, moderation, and enlightened Islamic thought. These missions included a number of Qur’an reciters and preachers who were sent to Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Italy and others, in order to lead worshipers, recite the Holy Qur’an, and provide religious lessons, sermons and seminars aimed at strengthening bridges of communication between Muslims in all parts of the world. Developing their religious awareness and promoting their positive integration into their new societies.

Whoever follows the work of the Council will realize the vision that it follows, the action plans on which it works, and the great effort exerted by its workers and those in charge of it, who keep pace with the times in a way that is neither unfair nor exaggerated, and who draw inspiration from life and people as their tools.

In light of what the nation is suffering from the tyranny of the ignorant, and the attempts of malicious groups to impose their vision and interpretations of religion, in order to hijack the minds and emotions of simple people in order to exploit them in the most horrific ways, it was necessary for a party with its weight to come forward to confront the immediate and potential dangers caused by these groups that threaten the stability of societies and strike. Its development projects, in addition to distorting the image of Islam and stigmatizing it with violence and terrorism, and for all of this, the Council’s movement brings great benefit at all levels. I and those who believe in the role of the Council are confident that its efforts will bear fruit because, with its message, vision, goals and plans, it wants to confront destructive ideas and work to establish the values ​​of tolerance at the global level.

Those who follow the Council see with their own eyes good signs emerging, as its noble ideas are successively gaining new supporters, and supporters of its moderate ideas are increasingly gathering around the world, supporting and standing with it because they find in it a lifeline for societies, especially those whose suffering increases due to the limited scope of hope in them, economically and cognitively. That distress is exploited by everyone who wants bad in these societies and goes about destroying them.