Israel announced the arrest of 100 people in one of the main hospitals in the Gaza Strip assaulted by its troops, a raid which increased fear on Saturday for patients and staff trapped inside the facility.

Another 100 people were killed in the Gaza Strip overnight from continued Israeli shelling, according to the Health Ministry of Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory.

The same source assured that at least 120 patients and five medical teams are trapped. without water, food or electricity in the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has been concentrating its military operation in that city for weeks. This week, fighting broke out around the hospital, one of the last large medical centers still operating – partially – in the territory.

Following the assault, electricity was cut and generators stopped, resulting in the death of six patients due to lack of oxygen, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. “Newborn babies are at risk of dying in the next few hours,” the ministry warned this Saturday.

The Israeli military said its troops entered the hospital on Thursday following “credible information” that hostages captured by Hamas in the October 7 attack had been held there and that the bodies of some of them could be found there. establishment.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had detained 100 people at that hospital, suspected of “terrorist activity,” and that it seized weapons and recovered “medicines with the names of Israeli hostages.”

Israel accuses Hamas of operating from hospitals, something the Palestinian movement denies. The Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7 left 1,160 dead, mostly civilians, according to a count carried out by AFP based on official Israeli data.

