Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 11:44

The two prisoners who escaped on Thursday, the 15th, from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró, a maximum security unit in the interior of Rio Grande do Norte, took a family hostage on the night of Friday, the 16th. They fed themselves and continued with the escape.

The information was revealed by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper and confirmed by Estadão.

This is the first recorded escape in the history of the federal penitentiary network, where there are leaders of factions such as Comando Vermelho (CV) and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). There are five prisons of this type in the country: in addition to Mossoró, there are units in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande, Porto Velho and Brasília. The first of them, in Paraná, was inaugurated in June 2006.

The fugitives were identified as Deibson Cabral Nascimento and Rogerio da Silva Mendonça. According to preliminary information, both are linked to the CV, one of the dominant factions in Acre, where they were imprisoned until September last year.

The criminals were transferred to Mossoró after having participated in a rebellion at the Antônio Amaro Alves Prison, in the metropolitan region of Rio Branco, which resulted in the deaths of five inmates in July 2023.

The transfer was made at the request of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of Acre. In addition to Deibson and Rogerio, 12 prisoners were relocated under the same circumstances.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security stated on Thursday, the 15th, that around 300 police officers are working to search for the fugitives, including agents from the Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and local police. Everything from drones to helicopters are being used in an attempt to find the two criminals. To date, however, none of them have been recaptured.

The police work with the hypothesis that the fugitives are within a perimeter of 15 kilometers around the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary. External cameras did not record the arrival of vehicles to rescue the prisoners and no thefts or vehicle thefts were identified in the region, which reinforces the hypothesis that Deibson and Rogério fled on foot.

Who are the fugitives from Mossoró prison?

* Known as “Deisinho” or “Tatu”, Deibson Cabral Nascimento, 33 years old, is considered a criminal from the “first wave” of baptisms (when a criminal is accepted as a member of the faction) of the Comando Vermelho in Acre, at the end of 2013. He has sentences of more than 60 years, with charges that have accumulated since his adolescence

* Rogério da Silva Mendonça, nicknamed “Cabeça de Martelo” or “Querubin”, later joined the criminal faction, in the process of expanding organized crime throughout the North region. According to the Public Ministry of the State of Acre, investigations have not yet been able to determine when he joined the CV, but the criminal began to play an important role within the prison. His sentences total more than 70 years