On the morning of Friday, February 9, an attack occurred against several women waiting at the Camp de l'Arpa station, on line 5 of the Barcelona metro, Spain.

(Also: 'In the State there is a lack of awareness of violence against women': Vice Minister Gómez)

The events, which were recorded on security cameras, show a young man calmly walking through the station hitting some women in the face or head for no apparent reason.

The events worsened when the subject, about 30 years old, ran and severely hit a young woman on the side of the head. Due to the force of the aggression, both the man and the woman end up on the ground before the eyes of other passers-by who rush to help the attacked young woman.

Another angle shows the man trying to leave the station, but is chased by some witnesses.

The Metro security members detained the man until the police arrived, but, because some of the women had left the scene and there was only one who, initially, reported minor injuries, the uniformed officers let him go. to the aggressor after having been identified. However, Hours later, after receiving reports that one of the women had been left with serious injuries, the man was arrested around 11 p.m.

After seeing the videos from the security cameras in which it is seen that the man attacks only women, The police accused the aggressor of a crime of injuries and another of hate crimes due to sexism. The man, who apparently is a Moroccan migrant, already had a record of theft and robbery.

ELTIEMPO.COM

More news at eltiempo.com